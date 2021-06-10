Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, MacBook Air, Huawei FreeBuds 3 and more bargains on Amazon before Prime Day

In a short time these prices could go up.

New Amazon deals they appear one more day. Today they can be summarized in a series of products, from various categories, that should not be missed. Little remains for Prime Day 2021.

From one of the best options in current wireless headphones with an exceptional price like the Huawei FreeBuds 3, if you are looking for portable power, the best is this MacBook Air with M1 chip or if you love you need to renew your mobile, this will be good for you Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for less than yesterday.

Below is a summary of a whole set of discounted Amazon products that can be, without a doubt, a great purchase for today. Some offers will only be available 12 hours and others 24 hours.

Featured deals of the day on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

One of the last Galaxy with 5G that is emerging.

Apple MacBook Air (2020)

Apple’s new M1 chip wants to be the benchmark.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

Headphones that have given a lot to talk about in recent months.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

The best-selling Xiaomi of 2020 lowers its price again.

Xiaomi Air Purifier

The device you needed to improve your respiratory health.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The benchmark for Samsung’s high-premium range of each year finally collapses.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

The power controlled with MIUI and at this price is much better.

Amazfit Band 5

The smart bracelet that everyone is looking for.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

A great very competitive mid-range smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The power controlled with OxygenOS and at this price is much better.

LITTLE X3 NFC

One of the best-selling mid-range smartphones of Christmas until today.

After seeing the best deals of the day, Amazon offers every morning great discounts not to be overlooked. The following lines will be divided into categories in order to find what you need at a glance.

Smartphones, tablets and accessories

Communication has evolved tremendously in the last decade. Smartphones, chargers or landlines are some of the offers that there are every day on Amazon and that they should not be allowed to escape.

LITTLE M3

One of the best sellers of this half of the year.

Amazon Devices (Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle)

Amazon is a great manufacturer of certain gadgets that make our daily lives easier. Speakers, TV adapters, smart displays or e-book readers that are a hit every time they go on sale.

Echo spot

One of the best options to have your smart home with a screen.

Audio (headphones and speakers)

Carrying the best sound with you is always an advantage, it is not necessary to have a power outlet at hand to enjoy a great musical theme. Headphones and Speakers the offers of the day in portable sound are distributed.

Jabra Elite 45h Headphones

One of the best and powerful bluetooth headphone options of the year.

Computing

Because having a desktop full of trendy gadgets always comes in handy, because you don’t know when some of them will be needed. Here are offered laptops, PC towers and other peripherals useful in the day to day.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Laptop

One of the most versatile and effective laptops of the moment.

Photography and Camcorders

Lovers of photography and fans of spontaneous video recordings, as well as those who want to keep their home or business well guarded, are in luck.

Camera and lens backpack

The best way to transport your photography and video accessories.

Sports, leisure, free time and health

Either because it is cold or because of the heat, any of these offers is a great option because you can practice an activity outdoors or at home more completely.

Elliptical KLAR FIT

Burn calories like never before and from home.

Kitchen and home cleaning

Always have home clean and organized it is something pleasant, especially when there are unexpected visitors. And if it is accompanied by the best in the kitchen to be able to prepare a quick snack, all the better.

Meat mincer

Chop and grind effortlessly in your kitchen.

Furniture, electronics and DIY

A house deteriorates over time, but if you have the best quality in furniture, this deterioration will be quite delayed in time.

Center table

Add design to your home with this Nordic style table.

Shoes, clothing, accessories and beauty

Always go done a brush it is a maxim every day, especially when leaving home or making video calls. Also, looking good for sports is a respectable option.

Individual travel suitcase

The best way to carry your luggage to travel by plane.

If an offer is not what you were looking for, this entry is renewed every day with more succulent discounts to take advantage of.

The advantages of being Prime on Amazon not only do they stay in shipments in one day, but you will also have priority access to thousands of daily offers, you can buy on Prime Day exclusive for Prime customers, you will enjoy Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, unlimited cloud of photos or Twitch Prime, among others.

