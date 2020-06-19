Starts on Friday and with it our already classic selection of the best deals on mobile phones and electronic products, Hunting Bargains. As always, we have selected the best possible prices for several interesting products, so you can save a few euros.

We already anticipate that Today’s deals are especially good, since we have enough discount codes for a limited time. With them you can get phones as good as the Realme 6i, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or the Samsung Galaxy A51 at a knockdown price.

Mobile offers

Realme 6i: for just 149.15 euros we can get hold of one of the best mid-range mobiles – entry-level today, the Realme 6i. The terminal comes with a Helio G80, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, 5,000mAh battery and quad camera setup. You can buy it at that breakthrough price on eBay with the discount code PEBAYDAYS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S: The Redmi Note 9S is one of the best mid-range phones of the moment, with a powerful Snapdragon 720G from Qualcomm, 4 GB of RAM, 5,000mAh battery and four cameras on the back. We can get hold of him next to Xiaomi headphones for just 161.71 euros, demolition price for such a good phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T: Despite having a few months on the market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T is a great phone with a Qualcomm processor, a good battery and a very capable quad camera. We can buy it for only 141.55 euros if we apply the discount code PEBAYDAYS, a minimum price for a mid-range terminal.

Huawei P40 Lite E: The Huawei P40 Lite E has the great absence of Google services. If we are able to install them on our own (or we don’t mind giving them up), we can get this mobile for just 149.15 euros. For this money we take 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, the new Kirin 710F, 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charge and a good camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy A20e: If we want a simple « traditional brand » mobile, the Samsung Galaxy A20e is a good option. It is an entry range that stands out for its 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen. Enjoying AMOLED technology for only 143.90 euros is not very common, so you can take a look at the offer, since they may fly.

Samsung Galaxy A20e – 5.8 « Super AMOLED Smartphone (13 MP, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM), Color Black [Versión Española]

Samsung Galaxy A51: If we want a somewhat more powerful mobile, we can bet on the Samsung Galaxy A51. This terminal it has a fingerprint reader under the screen, a finish very similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 in terms of design and good specifications such as 128 GB of internal memory and 4,000mAh battery. You can buy it for 259 euros on Amazon, a good cut from its original price.

LITTLE F2 Pro: if what we want is a full-fledged high-end at a low price, the POCO F2 Pro is a winning option. It has practically the same mobile hardware that doubles it in price, which implies a Snapdragon 865, 5G connectivity, fast charging, good cameras, etc. We can get hold of it for just 441 euros by applying the discount coupon PQ22020 on eBay.

Accessories offers

Xiaomi Amazfit Bip S: the Amazfit Bip S is the renovation of one of the most popular watches on the market. We can buy it for 60.79 on eBay by applying the discount code PEBAYDAYS, a good price for a watch with one month battery.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport – AMOLED Smartwatch 1.39-inch screen, 2 weeks of battery, GPS, Black Color

Huawei Watch GT2e: for just 150.82 euros we can get the Huawei Watch GT2e, one of the best smart watches on the market, now with an even lower price. It is a proposal with an AMOLED screen, a battery that lasts up to two weeks and various sports modes.

More offers?

