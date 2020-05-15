New weekend in sight and, with your arrival, we also receive our usual section of Hunting Bargains, a space where we collect the best Internet deals on Android phones and accessories. Are you wanting to renew your device? Well here we give you a few suggestions, all highly recommended.

In today’s Bargain Hunting we have focused on discounted devices that do not exceed 500 euros. And without the gross power escaping, that is where the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro is to get your chest out. That you do not want such an expensive mobile? You have Honor 20 or Realme 6 less than half, for example. And many more sales, do not miss them.

Android phones on sale

Xiaomi Redmi 8. One of the cheapest of the brand gets a succulent discount in the official store if you apply the ‘MINANO15’ coupon when buying it: only 94 euros. And it’s not a bad phone: the Xiaomi Redmi 8 offers a 6.22-inch screen, Snapdragon 439 processor, 3/32 GB, dual rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery.

Honor 20. It has been on the market for a year, but the Honor 20 is still in good shape. And buying it for only 219.90 euros is a bargain: you just have to go to the official store, register and add the coupon of 80 euros that you will find in the phone file. It is a great high-end and preserves Google applications and services.

OPPO Reno2 Z. This excellent mid-range not only has an attractive design, it also offers a screen without cuts thanks to the motorized front camera. The OPPO Reno2 Z has a Mediatek MT6779 processor, 8/128 GB, has a quad rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge, among other features. You have it on Amazon for 269.59 euros.

Oppo Reno 2 Z Tim Luminous Black 6.5 “8gb / 128gb Dual Sim

Samsung Galaxy A51. One of the best-selling Samsung phones has a good offer on Amazon: you have it for 288 euros. In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, quad rear camera, offers 4,000 mAh of battery with 15 W fast charge and keeps the fingerprint reader under the screen.

Realme 6. One of the great contenders for best sellers in the mid-range: the Realme 6 is a great mobile for what it costs. Especially if you get it at 208 euros: you have the 4/64 GB version at that price on Amazon. 6.5-inch screen, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, quad rear camera, 4,300 mAh battery with 30W fast charge … Not bad for what it costs.

Huawei P40 Lite. The Huawei P40 Lite is the latest mid-range Huawei that bets on the perforated screen, Kirin 810 and the four-lens camera. You can get it for 232 euros on Amazon. Of course, remember that it comes without Google services.

Motorola Moto G8 Power. The name of the phone already anticipates its main characteristic: it points to great autonomy. With its 5,000 mAh battery, the Motorola Moto G8 Power does not have one of the loosest, but it is compensated with other benefits: quad rear camera, Snapdragon 665 and 6.64-inch screen, for example. The mobile costs 199.90 euros on Amazon.

Reduced accessories

Huawei Watch GT Sport. It is not the most modern smartwatch of the brand, but it is enough and it is superfluous if you want a smart watch that is sporty, functional, beautiful and capable of replicating mobile notifications on the watch screen. For 89 euros it is yours on Amazon: the Huawei Watch GT is a very good purchase for that price.

Huawei Watch GT Sport – Watch (TruSleep, GPS, Heart Rate Monitoring), Black

Xiaomi Mi Box S. The multimedia player with Android TV has a very juicy price on eBay: 51.29 euros if you use the coupon ‘PQ22020’. At this price you get a device capable of playing almost any streaming platform on your TV, also Android apps and games.

Android apps and games on sale

Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots 3.49 euros free

LASERBREAK 2 € 1.99 free

The hunt for the lost ship 3.19 euros free

Maki: Facebook and Messenger in one application € 1.79 free

Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4,09 euros free

PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶0̶9̶ 4,09 euros free

PowerAudio Plus Music Player 4,09 euros free

PowerAudio Plus Music Player 4,09 euros free

FX Camera Manual – FX Studio 4.29 euros free

Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro – Build & Learn 6.49 euros 3.19 euros

Unbroken soul 2.99 euros 1.59 euros

SiNKR 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

The Quest – Islands of Ice and Fire Buy for 1.99 euros € euros

The Quest Buy for 3.49 euros € euros

DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros

Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

Heroes of Loot 2.39 euros 0.69 euros

More offers?

If you get Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros a year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

If after all this our Friday section falls short, you can be up-to-date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine profiles. You can also take a look at the bargains of Xataka Móvil, Xataka, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues at Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they post on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by brands or by stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of publishers.

Share



Hunting bargains: Samsung Galaxy A51 and Honor 20 heavily discounted and many more offers