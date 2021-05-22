Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, POCO F3 and 8 more smartphones drop their price today on Amazon and AliExpress

Take advantage of the latest AliExpress coupons.

Searching smartphone deals it is easy to find good prices. But find offers how are you, it is something for the best hunters. The best mobile phones are summarized here, such as the historical opportunity with the new generation high-end LITTLE F3, or the spectacular solvent mid-range mobile, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that have dropped in price today in stores like Amazon with their daily offers, PcComponents or AliExpress, and that they represent a great opportunity. Smartphones of all ranges (high, medium and entry) that can be obtained for less than they were yesterday.

Some may have coupons, some may not, but they are certainly great options to prices thrown. They collapse and here we are to offer them to you on a platter. Both to give something as a renew a smartphoneThese are the ones that have lowered their price the most today.

Discounted mobiles and shipping to Spain

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: One of the mobiles that will be a reference in the mid-range this year will be this Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that brings us fresh news. And we are talking about a smartphone that mounts a processor MediaTek Dimensity 720, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, NFC, 3.5mm Jack, 6.5 ″ HD + display, 5G connectivity, Android 11 and quad 48 megapixel rear camera.LITTLE F3: the best terminal LITTLE currently, with one of the most innovative processors such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.67 ″ FHD +, 4,520 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, NFC, 48 MP Sony triple camera, and Android 11 output.OnePlus Nord N100: the entry range is intended for those who do not want to spend a lot of money. And in it OnePlus has appeared to fight against Xiaomi from you to you. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, 5,000 mAh battery, HD + display 6.52 ″, triple 13 megapixel rear camera and headphone jack audio connection.LITTLE M3 Pro: the last little gem of POCO has been to version its successful POCO M3 to update it with 5G mobile technology. We are talking about a mid-range smartphone with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal memory, Android 11, 6.5 ″ screen Full HD +, 48 megapixel triple rear camera, NFC and headphone jack.Xiaomi Redmi Note 10: it is a smartphone that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 678, with 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, Android 11, screen Super amoled with resolution Full HD + and 6.43 ″ in size, 5,000 mAh battery, 48 MP quad rear camera and 3.5mm Jack.Xiaomi Redmi 9TIf you are looking for a mobile in the mid-range, this Xiaomi Redmi 9T is perfect for very little money. We are talking about a smartphone that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, along with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, NFC, quad 48 megapixel rear camera, 6.53 ″ screen Full HD +, 6,000 mAh battery and upgradeable to Android 11.realme 8 Pro: one of the best creations of the last years of the Chinese firm. This realme 8 Pro is planted in the mid-premium range with a processor Snapdragon 720G, screen Super amoled 6.4 ″ FHD +, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, quad 108 MP rear camera, very durable 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 in its entrails, connectivity NFC and audio Jack.realme 8 5G: one of the superstars of the year in the mid-range will be this realme 8 5G. If the version without connectivity of the new generation was achieving great figures, this new one will fight face to face against Xiaomi in this price range. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 5,000 mAh battery, NFC, 6.52 ″ IPS screen Full HD + and 90Hz refresh rate, and triple 48 megapixel rear camera.OnePlus 8T: Although they have recently presented the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, This terminal is still one of the best options in the high-end of Android today, and much more for this great price. We are talking about a smartphone with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.55 ″ FHD + with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 output technology 5G, NFC and quadruple 48 MP main camera signed by Sony.Black shark 4: one of the best gaming mobile brands on the market, such as Black Shark, has just lowered its price by almost 170 euros from its official value. It is a smartphone that mounts a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 4,500 mAh battery with super fast charge, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, display Amoled 6.67 ″, 144Hz refresh rate and resolution Full HD +, 48 MP triple rear camera, NFC, 5G and headphone jack.

All these mobiles are great options, either because you want to change your smartphone to start show some lag or because you want to completely renew a machine a lot more advanced in specifications.

The stock is always limited in this type of daily discounts. Some of them tomorrow they could continue with a sale important or have risen in price suddenly. All of them are great opportunities.

