The Samsung Galaxy A are, in their versions since last year, the terminals that work best for the brand. Both in Europe and globally.

After other colleagues in this line, such as the Galaxy A11, Samsung now renews one of its cheapest terminals in its mid-range. The Galaxy A31 It will replace the Galaxy A30 that we saw a year ago now.

Galaxy A31, the economic embraces trends

Unlike other proposals from the brand that already add to the design with a perforated camera on its screen, this new device repeats the notch we saw in the Galaxy A30 in 2019. Again, it also adds a 6.4-inch screen in Amoled technology.

Inside we have a processor that leaves behind its own Exynos brand in favor of surely cheaper ones MediaTek Helium P65. These processors are modest in capabilities, but will suffice for the most basic, day-to-day tasks. These will be accompanied by two options of RAM, 4 or 6 GB, as well as two others in the case of storage, which are also double compared to those of the previous generation: 64 or 128 GB.

In his camera module we see that finally Samsung decides to incorporate up to four sensors. These are dominated by a main one that amounts to 48 MP of resolution, seen in a multitude of terminals in 2019, along with a wide angle of now 8 MP, and two relatively accessory sensors: one in 5 MP for the calculation of depth in portrait mode, and another intended exclusively for macro photography or very short distance.

The Galaxy A31 retains some basic mobile features, such as the 3.5 mm headphone jack, but it goes up in others. This terminal mobilizes the fingerprint sensor from its back to include it under the screen.

The battery is also a fundamental feature in the most basic devices. This has been made clear by Samsung already repeatedly. Recently, with the update of the Galaxy M20. This time it does not go as far, but we do see an increase in capacity of up to 25%, rising to a generous 5,000 mAh, which repeat with a moderately fast load at 15 W.

Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Galaxy A30, main differences

Let’s see in a summarized way and in a table which are the main changes that come with this new version, the Galaxy A31:

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A30

screen

6.4 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

6.4 “, OLED, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

73 x 159 mm

75 x 158 mm

Thickness

8.6 mm

7.7 mm

Weight

185 grams

168 grams

Processor

MediaTek Helio P65, 12nm

MediaTek Helio P22, 12nm

RAM

4.6GB

3, 4 GB

Memory

64, 128 GB and microSD

32, 64 GB and microSD

Main camera

48 MP f / 2.0, wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP and depth 5 MP

16 MP f / 1.7 and wide-angle 5 MP f / 2.2

Frontal camera

20 MP f / 2.2

16 MP f / 2.0

Battery

5,000 mAh, fast charge 15W

4,000 mAh, fast charge 15W

Biometrics

Fingerprint sensor under screenoptician

Rear fingerprint sensor

Connectivity

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, USB C, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 9 Pie

Samsung Galaxy A31: launch, availability and price

The Galaxy A31 has been announced generically by Samsung internationally, revealing for the moment only its official features and images. So, we do not yet have specific information about the launch date or the availability it will have, if any, in specific countries such as Spain or Mexico. When this or other related details like your price is confirmed we will update this item.

