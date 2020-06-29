Samsung introduced its new Galaxy A family smartphones: Galaxy A31, A21s and A11. These are all the specifications and prices in Mexico that you have to know.

Samsung Galaxy A31

The mid-range device pulling high presents the best features in terms of hardware of the new members of the A series presented by Samsung. These are the most relevant specifications:

screen: Infinity-U Display, Super AMOLED de 6.4 inches, and FullHD + resolution (1080 x 2400)

Camera: 4 cameras: main camera 48MP f / 2.0 + ultra wide angle camera 8MP f / 2.0 + macro camera 5MP f / 2.4 + depth camera 5MP f / 2.4. Frontal camera: 20MP f / 2.2.

Storage: 128GB of internal storage support Micro SD up to 512GB

Battery: 5000mAh compatible with fast charge

RAM: 4GB

Processor: Octa-Core Mediatek Helio P65 (2GHz)

Dual SIM: Yes

Price: $ 7,999 MXN

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Although slightly less powerful than the Galaxy A31, the Galaxy A21s maintains a focus on the camera with a balance across the hardware:

screen: Infinity-O Display 6.5 inch with HD + resolution (720 x 1600)

Camera: 4 cameras: main camera 48MP f / 2.0 + ultra wide angle 8MP f / 2.2 + macro camera 2MP f / 2.4 + depth camera 2MP f / 2.4. Its front camera is 13MP f / 2.2.

Storage: 64 GB Internal storage are support for Micro SD up to 512GB

Battery: 5000mAh supports fast charging

RAM: 4GB

Processor: Exynos 850 (2GHz)

Dual SIM: Yes

Price: $ 6,499 MXN

Samsung Galaxy A11

This most economical equipment offers the necessary components for common use, and should meet all basic needs without any problem. It also has a series of functions that place it over other competitors, very convenient considering the price of the equipment:

screen: Infinity-O Display 6.4 inches with HD + resolution (720 x 1600)

Camera: 3 cameras: 13MP f / 1.8 + ultra wide-angle camera 5MP f / 2.2 + depth camera 2MP + f / 2.4. Its front camera is 8MP f / 2.0.

Storage: 64 GB Internal storage are support for Micro SD up to 512GB

Battery: 4000mAh supports fast charging

RAM: 3GB

Processor: Octa-Core (1.8 GHz)

Dual SIM: Yes

Price: $ 5,499 MXN

You can buy your Galaxy A series equipment with the distributor of your choice from June 29, or through the official Samsung store.