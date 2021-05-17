Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, the cheapest 5G from the manufacturer

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has again come to light from the Internet rumor mill and aims to be the smart phone with support for the latest generation of mobile networks more economical from the South Korean manufacturer.

Samsung has well covered the high-end of smartphones with the Galaxy S21, the Note phablet and the foldables for which we expect new versions at an Unpacked event to be held in August. But it has long been paying particular attention to the mid and entry ranges with the ‘A’ and ‘M’ series to overcome pressure from Chinese manufacturers.

The terminal will stand out for being Samsung’s cheapest 5G with a price that is expected below the $ 200 barrier. The terminal replaces the typical high-end AMOLED screen with an LCD panel, the metal and glass chassis with polycarbonate and the large Qualcomm SoCs by MediaTek to reduce costs and offer a really attractive model.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, specifications (unofficial)

From what we know so far and the new information that comes from 91mobiles we can specify a table of specifications that includes

Screen

6.4 inch LCD

Resolution

720 x 1600 pixels – Aspect ratio 20: 9

SoC

MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 5G (7 nm)

Octa-core CPU (2 × 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 × 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

Memory

4 GB RAM

Storage

64 – 128 GB eMMC 5.1

Frontal camera

13 MP, f / 2.2

Rear camera

Triple configuration:

48 MP, f / 1.8, main

· 8 MP, f / 2.2, wide angle

2 MP, f / 2.4, macro

Connectivity

5G / 4G / 3G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C

Drums

5,000 mAh with 15W fast charge

Dimensions

9mm thick – 205 grams of weight

Operating system

Android 11

The Galaxy A22 5G will have the fingerprint sensor on one side and will be offered in the four color options that you see in the images: white, black, purple and green. A price is expected in the surroundings of 200 dollars, the cheapest of Samsung with 5G. The terminal would also be offered in a 4G version with a similar screen, design and camera set, but with the Helio G80 chipset.

Samsung stands up to the aggressive strategy of Chinese manufacturers in the mid-range. We should not take too long to see a terminal that will sell like donuts if it is traded at these prices.