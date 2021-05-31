Samsung Galaxy A03s, an affordable smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is shaping up to be a new budget smartphone with which the South Korean giant wants to reach any user, even those with a tighter budget, and who let the purchase of their new smartphone be tuned to the maximum. This terminal would be above the Galaxy A02.

Until now the information we had about the Samsung Galaxy A03s was quite brief, but thanks to 91mobiles we have a very complete video which includes the conceptual design of this new terminal, and also includes some of its most important specifications.

Externally, the Samsung Galaxy A03s adopts a design that has become a classic within the smartphone sector, since it uses an all-screen format with considerable edges and an upper notch in the shape of a drop of water, where the front camera is integrated, which is 5 MP, according to the source.

If we look at the rear, we see a rectangular island that contains a configuration of three cameras, in addition to an LED flash. Those three chambers are divided into one 13 MP main and two 2 MP lenses. Since it is a cheap smartphone, these two additional cameras are most likely to work as a depth sensor and as a macro unit.

There is no trace of the fingerprint reader on the back, but this does not mean that the Samsung Galaxy A03s will not have such a component. From what we can see in the video, it seems that it will be integrated into the side, something that has become a common trend in those smartphones in which, As it does not have an OLED panel, it is not possible to integrate the reader into the screen.

Possible specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A03s

6.5 inch screen with notch in the shape of a drop of water, IPS panel and resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels.

SoC Snapdragon or MediaTek not specified, with eight-core CPU.

3GB-4GB RAM memory.

32GB-64GB storage capacity expandable via microSD card. Three rear cameras of 13 MP (main), 2 MP (macro) and 2 MP (depth sensor). 5 MP front camera. Fingerprint reader on the side. Chassis in polycarbonate (plastic), with estimated dimensions of 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm. Android 11 as an operating system with the One UI 3.1 layer. 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 15 watt fast recharge. USB Type-C connector. Wi-Fi N and Bluetooth 4.2.

We still do not know the official launch date or the final price of the Samsung Galaxy A03s, but it seems that its arrival could be quite close, and that it will not exceed the 120 euros, a fairly reasonable figure considering everything it offers. However, it is important to note that this would be the price of the model with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage capacity, and that the version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage capacity could cost about 150 euros.

In the attached video you can see the Samsung Galaxy A03s With every little detail.

