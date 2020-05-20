South Korean giant Samsung officially unveiled its new Samsung Galaxy A Quantum device, the first smartphone in history to feature random quantum number generation (QRNG) technology..

This novel feature makes the terminal the safest device in history, at least from a technical point of view.

In the presentation, Samgung pointed out that the team is a variable of the Galaxy A71 5G, which in this case incorporates the QRNG chip, which adds quantum security technology.

At first, The new Samsung device will go on sale exclusively in South Korea – where the presentation was made – on May 22 through the telephone company SK Telecom, which collaborated with the development.

How is the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

The terminal It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, with Full HD resolution, and a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen.

Includes native Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 customization layer and has LTE and 5G network support.

The device It has a system of four rear cameras, with a 64 main sensor megapixels (MP); a 12MP ultra wide angle; a 5MP macro; and a 5MP depth sensor.

On the other hand, the front camera includes a 32MP sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum It has a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charge technology, and an Exynos 980 processor.

Further, it has 8 gigabytes (GB) of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Also includes a 3.5mm Jack audio port, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, WiFi, GPS connectivity, and USB Type-C connector.

About the QRNG chip

It is a product made by SK Telecom for the use of its services and is also known by the name SKT IDQ S2Q000. It is a very small device: it is only 2.5 x 2.5 mm.

According to a statement released by SK Telecom, It is the smallest chipset in the world among its type and allows to offer greater security thanks to generating random and pattern-free numbers.

The system involves a login based on the quantum security system, SK Pay biometric authentication and, in addition, a blockchain-based mobile electronic authentication service.

“The quantum random number generation chipset is a concept that strengthens the security of the service by generating encryption keys used in three services“The company remarked in a statement.

The method

First, the user must log in with an ID on the mobile ‘Galaxy A Quantum’.

Then, a double security procedure is performed, which includes identification of the user ID and OTP authentication (one-time password) based on quantum security.

On the other hand, Those users who use this smartphone to make purchases with the Sk Pay payment application will use the biometric authentication information. (fingerprint) previously stored and which is also protected by quantum security.

To consider

The firm SK Telecom specified that quantum security applies to the blockchain mobile electronic authentication service called “Initial”, which seeks to avoid counterfeiting (or alteration) personal documents stored on the device.

When a user stores multiple personal certificates (such as graduation degrees or contracts), within the ‘Initial’ section, it is automatically saved in the Quantum Wallet application, and follows blockchain-based security protocols.

Price and availability

The cell phone will be available in South Korea in black, blue and silver. The sale price is about US $ 530 (or 649,000 won). It is still unknown if the team will be presented in Argentina.