Samsung and SK Telecom presented the Galaxy A Quantum, the first mobile with quantum generation of random numbers (QRNG), which makes it the safest smartphone in the world. The terminal has a chipset that uses a CMOS image sensor and an LED that generates random sequences impossible to hack, according to the South Korean operator.

The Galaxy A Quantum has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and an eight-core Exynos 980 chip. The dorsal integrates a rear quad camera with a 64 MB main sensor, a 12 MP wide angle, macro and 5MP depth. In front we find a 32 MP camera for selfies.

In terms of specifications it is a Galaxy A71 with another name, although the cherry on the cake is the QRNG security chip. At the core of this component there is an LED that emits a random number of photons by means of quantum noise. This number is captured and counted by the pixels of the CMOS image sensor, which offers a series of raw random numbers.

The applications access directly to this information. They can also be fed into an RGB algorithm to produce random bits according to the NIST 800-90A / B / C standard. This specification focuses on pseudorandom number generators that are safe for use in cryptography.

The terminal offers support for 5G networks but it only works in South Korea, since the quantum generation chip was designed to be used exclusively with SK Telecom services. The rest of the specifications remain similar to those of the Galaxy A71 5G, model in which this mobile is based, and include Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

All of the above is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and runs under Android 10 with the One UI 2 interface. The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum will be available from May 22 at an estimated price of 649,000 KRW, which at the current exchange rate translates to 490 euros or $ 12,800 pesos. It is unknown if Samsung will launch it in other regions of the world.

