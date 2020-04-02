After a somewhat rough initial reception, with criticism surrounding the autofocus performance of one of its flagship features, Samsung has begun patching its Galaxy S20 Ultra with a promised update that the brand itself had recognized as necessary.

And it is that, as we already mentioned towards the end of February, the Galaxy S20 Ultra autofocus has been criticized by multiple media for his inconsistency. These focus problems, which were especially noticeable when the subject was close to the camera, as my colleague Nicolás commented in the analysis of the device, would have been improved.

Waited goodbye to shaky focus and imprecise skin tones

This is stated at least by SamMobile, one of the specialized publications on the Korean manufacturer’s devices and the software they incorporate. According to the media, the update, released a couple of days ago in Hong Kong and Taiwan, now reaches the Galaxy S20 Ultra in South Korea, and it also does explaining the resolution of these problems through your changelog.

These focus problems were shared by both the main sensor, 108 MP, and the camera in periscope format and with 4x optical zoom, 48 MP resolution. However, those related to the main chamber were supposedly resolved two weeks ago, so only the problems remained in this lens with which we managed to zoom hybrid up to 10x.

The focusing difficulties that remained active until now were especially notorious when focusing on a small object with the camera zoomed after using the main camera on the same scene. This should be fixed in the latest update.

Also, the news in the software section are not limited to this annoying but small section of the camera of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but extend to other aspects of the photographic experience of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The super slow motion video quality in Super Slow-mo mode at 960 frames per second, specifically when these are taken in conditions of limited light. It also reduces blurring or shaking of moving subjects that could occur when photographing moving subjects in a static scene.

Finally, the update note improves the Color rendering for darker and lighter skin tones. The lack of natural reproduction of these skin tones had been another criticism received by the Samsung camera.

The code for this update for Korea is G98xNKSU1ATCT, which is expected as long as it is progressively distributed internationally, although it usually takes a few days to several weeks. We can check if it reaches our operator and region from the SamMobile software search engine.

