Samsung filters the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked 2021, with the Z Fold3, Z Flip3 and Watch4 as protagonists

Samsung does not release a garment, at least officially, but from South Korea there is already talk of August 3 as the date of the next Galaxy Unpacked.

It has been several weeks since Samsung sail weapons with its next folding generation, and it is that the hypothetical Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 have been giving us long teeth with many of its details in successive leaks, leaving now in recent days a little more prominence to the future of smartwatches with Wear OS 3.0 and its new unified platform.

In any case, the date of the Galaxy Unpacked remains a secret that we will live this summer, or at least it was, because several well-known leakers and some media such as Wccf Tech have started talking this afternoon that Samsung’s second launch event would be held in August, bringing with it all the premium-cut novelties that the South Korean giant will launch on the market in the second half of 2021.

In fact, it is that Max Weinbach has written a tweet being more concise, because according to his sources Samsung will celebrate Unpacked on August 3 cryptically confirming that new Galaxy Note will not arrive as rumored since the beginning of the year.

According to close sources, it seems that the Galaxy Unpacked of this summer of 2021 will be held on August 3, with a large catalog where we will find the Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch Active4.

It is true that Max hasn’t mentioned Samsung nor has he talked about any specific product, but his background with successes around the South Korean giant offers us the necessary credibility, and the message is easy to translate without having to be a scholar in the mobile industry:

On 8/3 2 3s will be released with 2 4s as well – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 11, 2021

The mention of “8/3” would reveal the date, while “2 3s” would refer to the two folding Fold3 and Flip3 and “2 4s” would mention the two models of the Galaxy Watch4 that will debut the new unified platform between Tizen and Wear OS with the future of Android-based smartwatches, a new experience that Samsung will teach previously at MWC 2021.

Other leakers like Ishan Agarwal weighed in on the Twitter conversation itself mentioning that smart watches could be presented hours earlier through online press releases, seeking to leave more space in the event for the Galaxy Z and the advances of the folding, while others referred to a expected presentation of the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Buds2 which should also be done around this Unpacked event.

For now only It remains to wait, there is nothing official, but to start talking about dates and that none of the leakers have objected to Max Weinbach’s claim offers that point of implicit confirmation that, indeed, the new Galaxy will arrive on August 3… Are we starting to get impatient yet?

