Samsung Exynos SoC with AMD GPU coming next month

The market for ARM processors has definitely gotten more interesting, with Apple’s jump to the M1 Silicon, the rumored arrival of Google’s Whitechapel, and the more than imminent presentation Upcoming Samsung Exynos Processor with Integrated AMD Graphics. And it is that although the first rumors initially pointed to this month, the well-known leaker Ice Universe now assures that the revelation of this Samsung Exynos processor with AMD will occur during the next July.

The two companies have been giving hints and small teasers about the existence of this processor for several weeks, but the most direct confirmation of its existence undoubtedly occurred earlier this month, when at this year’s Computex 2021 conference, AMD directly mentioned what the next-gen Exynos would carry its RDNA 2 graphics microarchitecture.

Exclusive ： Samsung × AMD GPU was originally scheduled to be released in June, but now it has been postponed to July, when we will know the performance of AMD GPU on Exynos and other details. pic.twitter.com/GM6W8l3EKY – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 20, 2021

While this is the same technology used in the PS5, Xbox Series X, and their latest Radeon RX graphics cards, obviously we are expected to see a reduction in some of its capabilities in its adaptation for mobile devices. So the next-generation Samsung Exynos will feature custom IP graphics based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture which will enable ray tracing and variable speed shading capabilities in its upcoming families of mobile devices.

Although it should be noted that Samsung phones are thermally restricted by design, something that could end up affecting AMD’s architecture if this form factor is maintained. Something that makes us wonder that maybe we can meet a focused processor for laptops instead of smartphones.

And it is that in fact, Samsung is one of the great semiconductor manufacturers, with a remarkably high production capacity, manufacturing technologies as advanced as 5 nanometers, advanced proprietary components to cover sections of screen, memory and storage, and has ARM licenses to design its own Samsung Exynos chipsets that until now were preferably used for smartphones, televisions, wearables, and even laptops.