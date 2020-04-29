         Samsung ends MirrorLink compatibility on Galaxy mobiles

After six years of MirrorLink compatibility, Samsung has decided to end support on their Galaxy phones. If you use one of these devices in your car from June 1, 2020 Samsung will no longer support you, nor will new users be able to connect their phone through MirrorLink.

Getting into the car and connecting the mobile to the vehicle’s management and entertainment system not only provides the convenience of answering calls using the speakers, it also offers different services with which to use the phone at the wheel. Android Auto or Apple CarPlay are perhaps two of the best-known systems, but MirrorLink is undoubtedly much more widespread among automotive manufacturers. Unfortunately, its users have just suffered a setback: Samsung withdraws the compatibility with MirrorLink on their Galaxy mobiles, something that will prevent new users from using the mobile phone with the car.

Goodbye to MirrorLink on Samsung from June

Samsung has decided to end MirrorLink support on their Samsung Galaxy devices. And it has set a date for that end: June 1, 2020. As the company has officially communicated on its support page, vehicles with MirrorLink will lose the option to connect to new phones. This ends compatibility, at least until you already have your mobile registered.

As detailed by Samsung itself, this end of support involves the following complications for those who aspire to connect their mobile to vehicles equipped with MirrorLink:

MirrorLink will not be available to new users.

If you have your car connected to your mobile with MirrorLink you can continue using the service. As long as you do not delete the phone link or restore its factory data: in this case you will lose compatibility forever.

Samsung will not provide service updates.

In addition to the end of MirrorLink support, Samsung also drops support for CarMode and its ‘Find my car’ app, the app that allowed Samsung devices to locate the vehicle. Both services share the end of compatibility with MirrorLink: all three will lose support on June 1.

