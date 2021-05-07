Samsung Dreamground Targets AR Gaming Service

With a huge field of innovation and public, just like virtual reality, augmented reality continues without seeing its true outbreak. Although it seems that it is still too early to let it fall into oblivion, with the imminent arrival of new entrants such as Samsung itself, who would have registered its own trademark for AR games.

Shared by LetsGoDigital, as you can read in the description of this document, the trademark Samsung Dreamground would refer to a “downloadable software that generates augmented reality images location-based for entertainment purposes. Downloadable AR software for use on mobile devices to integrate electronic data with real world environments; streaming or AR and VR game software; Electronic game services provided over the internet ‘.

Of course, we do not know the exact details, and the trademark may be related to Samsung’s existing AR service, AR Zone, which is a collection of AR games and applications from Samsung. And it is in fact that it should be remembered that last year Samsung eliminated, without any substitute, its PlayGalaxy Link service.

A game streaming service that allowed users to stream their video games from any computer to a Samsung smartphone, a practice widely used today, and whose disappearance could only be attributed (speculatively) to the close cooperation it presented. at that time the company with Microsoft, and the arrival of Xbox xCloud.

However, the proximity between the revelation of the Samsung Dreamground patent with the already announced independent events for the presentation of the next flagship of the brand, makes us think that this service may be related to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galazy Z Fold3, or with the Galaxy S21 FE.

Although we should not forget the latest appearance of the Samsung Glasses Lite, the most concrete proposal that we have seen so far from the South Korean giant to market augmented reality glasses. Unfortunately, we can’t help but wait to see what the capabilities of the Samsung Dreamground will be, and what kind of move the company is truly preparing.