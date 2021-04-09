Samsung designs an optical instrument based on old recycled cell phones to analyze vision problems

With the passage of time, our mobile phones tend to become outdated due to the new updates that are being introduced in the market. However, Samsung wants to take advantage of these devices for the health field.

Thanks to the Galaxy Upcycling program, the brand wants to start reusing old Galaxy models to convert mobiles into optical scanners. This innovation has been put in the hands of artificial intelligence to help detect diseases and diseases of the eye.

In 2018, the Galaxy Upcycling recycling platform presented a fundus scanner to develop the use of optical equipment with the help of a Samsung Galaxy model.. This idea wants to continue carrying out more tests so that doctors can access medical supplies without any complications.

What is this gadget made of?

This product has a high-end optical tool and an old mobile. Innovation is called ‘Samsung Eyelike’ Y It consists of an optical instrument that uses a lens system to channel the image taken from the back of the eye thanks to the rear camera of the mobile.

When the image has been captured, a specialized application and artificial intelligence developed by Samsung will be able to analyze the photographs to detect possible vision diseases or complications.

Sangchul Yoon, a doctor from the Yonsei University Health System (South Korea), says that “we were looking for a cost-effective eye health diagnostic solution to reach as many people as possible, and when we saw the performance of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, we wanted to integrate their recycling efforts into our research. “

This is the procedure for detecting eye diseases Samsung

Other possible uses of old Samsung mobiles

The brand does not want to miss any business opportunity, therefore, the old Samsung models can be converted into security cameras for companies or to monitor our babies, and even fit as a 4G router.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.