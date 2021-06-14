Samsung could suspend the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE

The next member of the Galaxy S21 family, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, it could delay you or even be canceled. A report published by ETNews ensures that the South Korean firm has suspended the production of this future model. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should arrive during the summer.

According to the aforementioned Korean media, the suspension of production of this latest model is due to a global shortage of chips, a problem that is causing an increase in the price of semiconductors, as well as delays in the launch of hundreds of products.

Samsung seems to have a limited stock of Qualcomm processors, and these could be destined for its folding phones. The company plans to launch a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the second generation of its “clamshell” phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, during the month of August.

For the moment, it is unknown if the suspension of the Galaxy S21 FE is temporary, with a simple delay in the release date, or definitive. In the latter case, the special edition of Samsung’s high-end series, which usually comes with powerful specifications at a lower price compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21, will not be announced.

Samsung assures that there is no decision made

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE | Credit: OnLeaks

The South Korean firm has been quick to respond to ETNews reports. Samsung mentions that no decision has yet been made regarding the suspension of the Galaxy S21 FE. “Although we cannot discuss the details of an unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged suspension of production,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will be, if all goes well, Samsung’s next upper-middle-range mobile. This terminal could come with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz screen and 12 megapixel triple camera. Similar specifications to the Samsung Galaxy S21, but with a cheaper price. Samsung would cut some benefits, such as design or secondary lenses, to lower costs and prevent the terminal from exceeding 700 euros.

The latest rumors and Samsung’s roadmap, which was leaked a few months ago, suggest a launch for August this year.

