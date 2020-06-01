If you look back only a few years you will remember that before, the smartphones that we bought, used to have a removable back, which It allowed us to easily change the battery in our device. And, if you had another battery out there, it was an indispensable replacement to have the autonomy of the mobile again at 100%, without hardly touching it, which opened up a lot of possibilities.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen terminals like this, but Samsung could resurrect mobiles with removable battery, and launch a model with these characteristics on the market, something that would be one of the great surprises of this year 2020. But, let’s not get our hopes up, since the high-end of the company, under all odds, will not integrate this removable battery.

Samsung could launch some terminals with removable battery

Samsung could resurrect mobiles with removable battery, and, as expected, these would reach the low range, or, in any case, a certain segment of the mid-range, according to a leak that has occurred in Sammobile and that points to a terminal that Samsung would have baptized as the SM-A013F.

This name could refer to the Samsung Galaxy A10 – the best-selling Android mobile phone of 2019 – or one of its variants. Although this is something that, for the moment, is not known for sure, since until the company presents the terminal, we will not know very well which family of the company it belongs to. What is clear is that it will be a low-end or, in any case, mid-range terminal, and this makes all the sense in the world, since launching a high-end with a removable battery would do nothing but worsen the design. of the same.

With the passage of time, it has been sought that the construction of smartphones is as compact as possible, and that, while less space is invested, more components fit and better assembled, which has led to the fact that right now we have phones with an incredible construction like the Samsung Galaxy S20 +, which is a real gem.

The problem is that the fact that a battery is removable, implies that the device has a plastic back, or less quality that the terminals that we are used to seeing have, and that the design is mediocre in a high-end terminal, is something that is not conceivable right now, and less at a time when the design has been become such an important section when buying a smartphone.

We recommend you | Samsung brings from the dead one of the legendary Samsung Galaxy J in the middle of 2020

Although, on the other hand, traditionally we have always seen a A good number of users who have been very interested in mobile phones with a removable battery, And, despite the fact that this implies a worse construction, there may be many people who would be willing to sacrifice this section in order to be able to remove the battery from the mobile at the time it feels like it.

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Andro4all