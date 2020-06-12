5G phones are already in the present. More and more models are coming in that are compatible with this telecommunications technology, but very few can enjoy it at the moment. This is partly because the technology is still expensive and to integrate such an antenna is somewhat expensive. But every year we see new features that bring this technology closer to the world and that could arrive next year with a possible Galaxy S20 Lite 5G.

A small version of the Galaxy S20 with 5G

Samsung is one of the most advanced companies in 5G right now. It is true that there are other companies that are already behind this technology, but more or less the same thing happens and that is that the next telecommunications standard is reserved for the highest range. At Samsung it maintains this trend, but everything indicates that the firm could make changes in the not too distant future and present a Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite with 5G.

This is great news for many users who see the small member of the Galaxy S family as a candidate to change their smartphone. According to PhoneArena, we could see this novelty in January of next year, although Samsung’s strategy may not be the most optimal for all users. And it is that the media points out that the firm is working on two different models of the terminal, one of which will be exclusive to the United States and the other global.

Some specs of the S20 Lite 5G

There are still not many details of the devices that Samsung seems interested in. We will have to wait to obtain more data and specify what the model will be like. For now and following the publication we mentioned before, everything indicates that The 5G S20 Lite will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage plus a generous 6.2-inch screen.

At the moment, this is what is known to be no small feat, but the terminal that many are eagerly awaiting is the Galaxy Note 20, which is very close to launch. The phablet is the best phone of the year of the Korean firm, but also the prelude to what we will see next year. So the best thing of all is to be attentive to the plans of the company that you have for your new terminal that is closer.