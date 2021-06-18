Samsung could bet on a rotating camera system in its folding phones | Technology

A patent has unveiled a design for rotating cameras and that would come from the hand of Samsung for its folding mobile phones.

Samsung’s new folding terminals have been expected for several months, every week that the leaks pass they get them on everyone’s lips. There are not too many details about its features or benefits yet, but the latest news that has come to light is that they could come with a rotating camera system.

This type of technology would not be entirely new for Samsung, at the time it presented the Galaxy A80 with a curious system that did not convince users. But that, broadly speaking, allowed to use the rear camera as a front camera and thus have the highest image quality at all times.

This technology would be a base for what Samsung would be preparing, but the implementation would be completely different. The patent that has come to light shows a rotating system in the shape of a cylinder that would integrate all the cameras. This raises certain doubts in this regard, the main one is that having such a small space, the most logical thing is that the sensor has a fairly compact size.

What’s more, the inclusion of moving parts in a terminal that already has an area that is intended to be constantly folded and unfolded can increase the chances of a technical failure. It is still an interesting idea, but it may take several years of work to achieve a truly optimal system.

It is true that a patent is not a reality, but it shows the development that Samsung would be making in favor of finding a solution for the placement of cameras on its mobile devices. We will have to wait to see if they can take these sketches and diagrams to a prototype, and then get a consumer device with these characteristics. At the moment the rotating camera is a patent, but only the future knows what awaits us.