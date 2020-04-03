More than a billion Android phones are in danger of being hacked or what is the same, 2 out of 5 devices. The reason is that Not a few users continue to use phones with an Android version 6.0 or older in their daily lives and that we are in full 2020.

Of course the fault is not only the users. Many brands launch phones that never receive a single update or security patch. Curiously, they usually coincide with cheap and very cheap phones that firms ignore from day one. That is why we have always recommended that it is preferable to buy a somewhat more expensive phone but with which we are certain that its creators will update it and support it for a few years.

Because it makes no sense to complain that Google, Apple, Facebook or Microsoft “spy” on us and then use a phone with a version of Android from years ago. Luckily the different companies are becoming more aware and if not tell Samsung, that after 4 years, keep updating one of the most popular phones in its catalog.

Samsung continues to update its Galaxy S7 … 4 years after its release!

The status of updates on Android is not that it is really very hopeful. It has always been said that if a user wants to have a smartphone always up-to-date, they must purchase one from Google itself – or go to the dark side of Apple. Google and its Pixel phones are the devices that update the fastest and receive the different security patches more quickly (more would be missing) Although they are not the only option if what one wants is to have a device always insured.

OnePlus and Samsung are the other two brands that are doing better in terms of updates. OnePlus updates its models really quickly to the latest versions of Android but the Samsung thing is really praiseworthy. Despite its large catalog of terminals, both low, medium and high-end, it maintains a much higher than average rate of updates. We have a clear example with the Samsung Galaxy S7, a device that was introduced exactly four years ago and has just received a new security patch.

The news we have read on SAM Mobile and is that despite the fact that these Samsung terminals remained stuck in Android 8.0, keep getting security patches which is just praiseworthy. Unfortunately we will not have all the improvements that Android 10 brings, but at least we can rest easy since our smartphone has not been forgotten even four years later. And that in the Android market a phone continues to receive support after all this time is something quite complicated to see.

The Samsung Galaxy S7, whose complete analysis you can see below, has a 5.1-inch AMOLED screen, an Exynos Octa 8890 processor and 4 GB of RAM. We are not facing the most cutting-edge hardware of the moment but without a doubt it is a phone more than capable of executing the most basic daily tasks. Also taking into account that it still seems not to have been forgotten by Samsung … why change it for another terminal if it continues to work well?

