Samsung confirms that the Galaxy Watch 4 will arrive with Wear OS

Samsung has announced the future arrival of its first smartwatch with Wear OS, Google’s operating system. The company has not revealed any features of the rumored Galaxy Watch 4, but it has confirmed all the news that will be available as a result of the collaboration between Samsung and Google.

Until now, Samsung used Tizen, its own operating system. An agreement announced last May has brought both companies together to compete – or at least try – against the Apple Watch, which accumulates a market share of 40%, according to data from Counterpoint Research. With Wear OS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will offer better energy consumption and higher performance compared to previous models.

Google announced during its developer conference that Wear OS will be able to be customized by manufacturers. Therefore, brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, among others, will be able to include their own customization layer in watches, without having to opt for a different operating system. Samsung has not wanted to miss the opportunity to add an interface to its future Wear OS devices, including the Galaxy Watch 4. It’s called One UI Watch, and it works under Wear OS 3.0. The aesthetic is very similar to Samsung’s customization layer for mobile phones, with native apps very similar in terms of functions and appearance, the same typography and a color palette with pastel tones throughout the interface.

Wear OS will offer better synchronization between the Galaxy Watch 4 and the mobile

One UI Watch and Wear OS 3.0 will allow a more complete synchronization between phone and smartwatch. For example, if the user sets an alarm on the terminal, it will also apply to the device on his wrist. On the other hand, those apps that have a version available for Wear OS and are installed first on the smartphone will automatically appear on the watch.

Additionally, Samsung has announced a tool that will allow Android developers create your own spheres for WearOS smartwatches. The development kit will be out next year.

Samsung’s first watch with Wear OS, which will try to compete with the Apple Watch in software and features, to be announced in late summer. Everything indicates that it will be the Galaxy Watch 4, a smartwatch that has already appeared in various leaks and that could arrive with a new look and a blood glucose sensor, as the main novelties.

Also in Ezanime.net