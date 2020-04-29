Samsung Electronics has just released its financial results for the first quarter of 2020, accounts spanning the beginning of the year through March 31. The company closes this difficult period with operating profits of 6.45 trillion, 3.53% more than the previous year, although its net profits fell 3.1% year-on-year and its EBITDA, 2.1%.

In these results, very marked by the influence of COVID-19, especially in the second half of the quarter, Samsung highlights the increase in benefits of its mobile division, caused in part by a higher demand than expected from the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and “solid sales” of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Results marked by the coronavirus

The effects of the coronavirus are evident in Samsung Electronics’ financial results, especially during the second half of the quarter. Samsung reports 55.33 billion won revenue, 7.6% less than the previous year. Year-over-year gross operating profit also falls 2.1% from a year earlier, standing at 6.76 trillion won.

The semiconductor division It is once again the jewel in the crown, with operating profit of 3.99 trillion won, with strong demand for DRAM and NAND memories in the first half of the quarter, before declining component demand as a result COVID-19 secondary

The mobile division It reaped 24.95 trillion won in sales (4% less than the previous year), although operating profit was recorded at 2.65 trillion won, 16% more than the same quarter of 2019.

Expensive phones to the rescue

The benefits division managed to increase its profits despite weak sales in the second half of the quarter. The secret, according to Samsung, is a mix of products, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the most effective management of marketing expenses.

Device shipments and demand fell in the first quarter, but the mobile division’s operating profit increased by 0.38 billion compared to the previous year, increasing the average sales price (ASP), increasing sales of 5G models. and supported by some “higher than expected” sales of its most premium models: the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

For the second quarter, Samsung expects demand to continue to drop sharply in most regions as a result of the coronavirus. They will focus their efforts on online and B2B channels, while for the second half the focus will be on continuing to invest in the premium segment with new folding models and Note, as well as increasing the catalog of cheap 5G mobiles.

