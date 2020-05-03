This year is one of the most important for Samsung in the world of telephony. The firm has been very strong and has not only presented a new flexible mobile, also three versions of its cutting-edge device and, last but not least, a very special limited version. However, the company’s decision has to do with a change of direction regarding this last device and is that the Galaxy S20 + Olympics 2020 edition has been canceled.

There will be no S20 + JJ edition. OO. Tokyo 2020

A month ago we knew of the existence of a Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The terminal has an exclusivity component that makes it different from the rest of the signature devices and it was limited to a certain number of units for all the world. Otherwise, the components are exactly the same as Galaxy S20 +.

But today we have bad news for all those users who wanted this terminal as it cancels the Galaxy S20 + Olympics 2020 edition. The telephone company NTT Docomo was together with the Korean firm in the distribution of the phone, but knowing that the Olympic Games are postponed, the company has decided not to put the terminal on sale in July as planned.

According to Sammobile magazine, it is not clear which of the two companies has been the one that has not given the distribution of the mobile, but everything points to the fact that we will see a new version of the next terminal next year.

What will happen to the other edition of the Samsung Olympics?

At the moment We say goodbye to the Galaxy S20 + 2020 Olympics. Sad news for collectors, who will never have this extremely special terminal in their hands just for the exclusive color it has. However, as we mentioned at the time, there is another terminal in dispute that nothing has been said and is the Samsung Galaxy S10 + Tokyo 2020 Olympics Edition.

We assume that the same thing that works for one version will also happen with the other, but at the moment neither Samsung nor Docomo have spoken about it.