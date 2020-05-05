         Samsung browser adds more personalization and privacy options

One of the most used browsers in Android apart from Google Chrome has seen improved two of the options that have more demand in this type of applications: privacy and be able to customize them in detail. In this way, the Samsung browser offers blocking of unwanted web pages, as well as more options to customize the navigation bar to your liking.

Chrome is usually the most used browser on Android, although this has a trick since Google pre-installs it on most devices. Although it offers the option to download other browsers, Chrome is usually a regular; and that there are options as complete as the Samsung browser, suitable for most Android devices. And the company has given it a big push with its latest update, which can now be downloaded: it is now much more complete.

Samsung browser now blocks unwanted pages

It will have happened to you more than once when you were browsing on your mobile (and desktop): you are going to go back to the previous page and, instead of opening the one you had saved in the history, the browser opens a new one that you had not requested, usually to sell you something or encourage you to subscribe. Well: Samsung has decided to put a stop to this practice.

With the latest version of Samsung’s Android browser, which corresponds to number 11.2.1.3, the app has included a new activator in its privacy and security settings: ‘Blocking unwanted web pages‘. When activating this block, the browser will not load those websites that open when backing up and that do not correspond to what you requested. It is a novelty that seems small and that ends up significantly improving navigation.

The other option of the app is within the appearance settings. There you can customize the navigation menu, those buttons that make it easier for you to go from one page to another on the Internet. You can include the download access button, the saved pages button, a privacy options activator or access to the add-ons: just drag the icon from the bottom to the top. You can even change the order of the default navigation buttons: with this you will customize the menu found in the navigation bar, within the three horizontal bars.

Samsung’s new browser is already expanding in mobile stores, both through Google Play and the Galaxy Store. What do you want already? You can download the update from APK Mirror.

