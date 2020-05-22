May 22, 2020

Samsung Electronics announced “The Terrace”, its first 4K outdoor QLED TV and sound bar. The Terrace is a smart TV that is specifically designed to deliver the complete indoor entertainment experience outdoors. Available in 55, 65, and 75-inch models, The Terrace is a perfect fit for any outdoor living space and offers Smart TV features. Designed with the weather in mind: IP55 rated, The Terrace display offers weather resistant durability against water and dust, and comes equipped for easy outdoor installation in a variety of configurations.

“Today, new habits and lifestyle trends are evolving faster than ever. Consumers use screens to work from home, exercise with the online platform, stay in touch with loved ones, and participate in many other activities. The screen should also evolve in line with these lifestyle changes. ” Jonghee Han, president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said. “With the presentation of The Terrace, we are delighted to transcend the living room experience connected to the outdoors by offering engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve.”

Outdoor entertainment with ultra-bright image quality

The Terrace offers a crystal clear screen to increase visibility in all kinds of outdoor conditions. Provides a brightness level of 2,000 nits. This ensures that users will be able to enjoy content with vivid image quality, even in broad daylight. Its 4K QLED display is perfect for sports fans. With a high speed of movement, it provides a clear and realistic image quality, ideal for content with intense movement. Additionally, the display is coated with adaptive, anti-reflective imaging technology that optimizes content by analyzing its surroundings to minimize unwanted glare.

In addition, the new TV has also acquired high standards of resistance to water and dust (IP55), making it work well in various environments. The product features durability, while offering a slim and sleek design of just 59.8mm.

Built-in outdoor Smart TV experience

The Terrace offers diverse content and browsing experiences that provide seamless entertainment even outdoors. The TV is equipped with Tizen, Samsung’s Smart TV platform. It offers features like Samsung TV Plus, a free linear TV video service with more than 120 channels. Samsung Health, a comprehensive fitness and wellness platform, as well as leading subscription streaming services.

In addition to supporting mobile viewing capabilities such as Multi View and Tap View, the TV also supports multiple voice services. It includes Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant coming soon, helping you to naturally fit into the smart home ecosystem.

The Terrace Soundbar creates the best harmony with the TV

Finally, The Terrace and The Terrace Soundbar offer dynamic sound that redefines the dimensions of home theater. From the get-go, the TV delivers high-quality sound and clear, deep bass sound from its built-in woofers. For those who want to customize the sound output of their television, the equipment has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be combined with Soundbar or other devices. To deliver rich, clear sound for an immersive audio experience, the Soundbar features distortion cancellation technology regardless of the environment.

With IP55 level durability, the Soundbar can be mounted on a wall or directly on The Terrace TV. Includes crisp, powerful audio for a truly immersive outdoor home theater experience.

Price and availability

Samsung The Terrace 55-inch TV (QN55LST7T): $ 3,500 The Terrace 65-inch TV (QN65LST7T): $ 5,000 Samsung The Terrace 75-inch (QN75LST7T): $ 6,500 Samsung The Terrace soundbar: $ 1,200

Both the TV and sound bar are available in the United States and Canada. It will arrive in the coming months in Germany, Australia, New Zealand and other markets.

