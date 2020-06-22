The fault appears to have been introduced after a software update of the broodstock, which has caused them to enter a infinite restart loop as soon as the menu image appears, and without being able to access the menu or watch a movie. No action with any button does anything, not even by pressing the Eject Disc button or even the Power button on the player. Some users claim that the player makes strange noises, trying to play a disc even though no one is inserted.

Samsung doesn’t know why its Blu-ray players have stopped working

The Samsung, Reddit and Twitter forums have been filled with hundreds of comments from users complaining about the failure and the problems they have. Some of them claim that the failure came after installing a software update released last week, although Samsung has not yet confirmed that this is the cause. In fact, it’s unlikely to be the fault of the firmware, as many of the affected devices have been without updates or support for years. In the following video we can see the failure.

Samsung is currently investigating the failure, and they have even marked one of the posts as “solved” after responding in it stating that they are investigating the event, despite offering no solution to users.

Firmware or certificate failure expired: the two possible causes

The origin of the failure remains a mystery, but two things can happen: if the failure is at the fimware level, applying the solution will not be easy. Software updates can only be installed through the player’s configuration menu, and even some hidden menus that are activated by pressing certain buttons are only available in the menu, which is not currently accessible.

For this reason, it is possible that Samsung releases a guide with some hidden service menu to install an update by USB, since not even a Factory Reset seems to solve the failure. Thus, it is possible that Samsung is forced to make a massive recall of players and replace them; despite the fact that there are many models that are no longer manufactured.

On the other hand, there are some users who point out that the failure could be due to a SSL certificate expired, which the players use to connect to Samsung’s servers via HTTPS. We discussed this a few days ago, where many root certificates of some devices were going to expire from now on. May 30 happened to some Roku devices, and the next problematic date was expected for September 30, 2021. We’ll see if Samsung can fix it remotely.