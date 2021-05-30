Samsung begins production of new screens for the iPhone 13 Pro series that would support frequency of 120 Hz | Technology

The new Pro models of the iPhone 13 would offer a considerable qualitative advance in their screens, and we explain what it consists of.

Apple seems to meet the stipulated date of departure of the new iPhone 13 line for this month of September, one of the popular gifts during the Christmas campaign, and that in addition to having a continuous design with respect to the iPhone 12, yes it will take a quantum leap when it comes to the screen.

Now according to a new report from The Elec, Samsung would have already started production of the 120Hz LTPO displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models, a qualitative leap in the screens that was expected for the iPhone 12, but that finally did not happen.

In this way, the screens for the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro would support 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung would also be the only Apple supplier for these Pro devices with low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels, this property supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and that we can see in both high-end models.

On the other hand, it would be the South Koreans from LG who would have started the production of the screens for the base models of the iPhone 13.

Also those of Cupertino would incorporate the defendant ProMotion technology in their new devices, which would obviously allow this screen to count for a frequency higher than 60Hz, taking it to the aforementioned 120 Hz.

In addition to the 120 Hz screen for the iPhone 13 Pro, this new line of devices is expected to feature a smaller notch and slightly thicker design, and possibly with a somewhat more pronounced camera module.

Have you accidentally deleted some photos from your mobile? Don’t panic: we explain how to recover deleted or deleted photos on iPhone.

They are undoubtedly more than enough incentives to justify the jump in the purchase of a new iPhone, although it seems that those of Cupertino would be reserving for the iPhone 14 to take a greater leap in terms of the inclusion of other types of technologies .