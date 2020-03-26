Following the release of the eMMC standard five years ago, the memory manufacturers behind the JEDEC standards continue to upgrade their storage solutions to new and faster memories. This is the case of the new chips that Samsung already has in production.

The recent memory standard UFS 3.1 it’s more of a minor update on UFS 3.0 that we saw in a selection of 2019 teasers and pretty much every high-end terminals 2020.

Samsung UFS 3.1, currently at 512 GB

The Universal Flash Storage memories in its version 3.1 presented modest new features in performance, which mainly landed in the form of some more than notable adjustments regarding its writing speed.

In this 512GB capacity format that Samsung has already taken to manufacturing, Koreans report a triple writing speed improvement seen in the immediately previous generation. That is, we went from a relatively modest 410 MB / s speed to about 1,200 MB / s that allows you to level writing with reading.

Likewise, Samsung announces an evolution in the reading of information that does affect random reading, where the sustained speed is less relevant. In these scenarios, where a very small amount of information is accessed but many times per second, Samsung presents up to 60% increase in the number of readings per second, rising from 63,000 operations to around 100,000. This data remains relatively static in the case of reading.

Samsung looks at 8K videos as one of the escape doors that can take advantage of these new capabilities in a more than interesting way. According to data from the brand, it is an improvement in the transmission capacity of up to ten times higher than UHS-1 class microSD cards, with 90 MB / s maximum write speed.

According to these same data, mobiles with this new memory will be able to store a 100 GB file in just a minute and a half, compared to four minutes for a device with the now latest available UFS 3.0 standard.

In this way, it is expected that UFS 3.1 memories in a variety of capacities – which could see their performance conditional on memory size, seeing the number of communication lanes limited – join the also recent RAM memory standard, LPDDR5, which entered circulation just a few months ago and that we already see in many of the most complete terminals on the market, such as the Galaxy S20, Xiaomi Mi 10 or Oppo Find X2.

