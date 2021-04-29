Samsung beats estimates after rise in device sales

Bloomberg

Covid Boosts Car and Gasoline Sales Worldwide

(Bloomberg) – It's starting to feel as normal as wearing a mask: To protect against COVID, people around the world are avoiding getting on trains and buses. However, this trend is part of the big comeback of cars, the same one that is causing vehicle sales to skyrocket and demand for oil and metals to surge. Julie Murataj is one part of that change. Now, instead of letting two of her three children take public transportation to school, she drives them. Afterward, he drives his Volvo SUV to work where he helps London schoolchildren cross the road by stopping traffic with a bright red and yellow stop sign that the British call 'lollipop'. "Now there are many, many more cars," Murataj said. "The streets are busier now than they used to be before the pandemic." People, after being trapped in their homes for so long, are eager to get out again. That's a boon for the newly reopened economies, as consumers are ready to start spending more at gas stations, convenience stores, restaurants, hotels, and attractions. Daimler AG, BMW AG and Toyota Motor Corp. started the year with record sales, and things are so hot that used car prices in the US are skyrocketing to all-time highs. Vehicles is a strong sign that this is more than just a fad. Like the ubiquitous face shield, the rebirth of the automobile could be the latest example of how Covid-19 will have a lasting impact on our lives. The change could usher in an era of heavier traffic jams and longer trips. More cars on the streets will cause gas mileage to skyrocket, but with that also comes increased pollution. The increase in gasoline use projected by the International Energy Agency for this year alone would add up to seven million tons of carbon emissions per day. Traffic in Hong Kong is already twice as congested as in 2019. The streets Tel-Aviv, Moscow and Bucharest are now busier than before the pandemic, according to TomTom NV. In the US, the number of kilometers driven per day is beginning to exceed 2019 levels, and in the UK, fuel sales have risen above pre-pandemic levels, showing little sign of slowing down. "People have a lot of cash in their pockets, and as lockdowns relax, places will open up and allow for those kinds of pleasure trips that may have been blocked," said Richard Bronze, co-founder of consultancy Energy London-based Aspects Gasoline is the big winner. Profits from manufacturing the fuel are close to five-year seasonal highs and are expected to remain strong as the Northern Hemisphere heads for the summer season. US refinery Valero Energy Corp. says gasoline sales are nearly at pre-pandemic levels, with the biggest bulls predicting demand could hit a record high. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects fuel prices this summer to be the highest since 2018, and so the picture spreads across the globe. This week, BP Plc said that demand for oil in China is again above pre-covid levels. In Europe, road congestion indicators compiled by Bloomberg and spanning 15 countries just released their strongest reading in 10 weeks, as the region emerges from another wave of the virus. In Japan, an explosion of requests for Driver's licenses indicate a lasting change to car travel. Applications processed in Shizuoka prefecture, south of Tokyo, increased 8.7% in 2020, according to the prefectural police. It is the first significant increase in the last decade. Most of the applications came from people in their 20s, a marked change from the pre-covid era, when younger generations were increasingly choosing to forego car ownership. future, "Gary Simmons, Valero's chief commercial officer, said in a call last week. Customers" often tell me they're buying cars to get around and get over the boredom and frustration of staying home all the time, "said Gulati , who is also president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, which represents 90% of dealerships in India. "They can go out on a weekend in the morning, drive 300 kilometers and come back at night. It's a good idea to go out with the family. "This desire to travel is expected to increase in the coming months, when the northern hemisphere enjoys the summer weather. Office workers will have vacation days to enjoy and children will not go to school, so many families will load their cars and hit the road. Saad Rahim is the Geneva-based chief economist of Trafigura Group, one of the world's leading independent commodity trading houses. Currently, he says, he drives at least twice as much as he did before the pandemic started, mostly on family trips around Switzerland. Being in a car is like being in "your own bubble," he said. "People are taking advantage of it."