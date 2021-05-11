Samsung at the 2021 Mobile World Congress: Virtual Dating Only

The Mobile World Congress of this year is going to be a little different from other meetings. And it is after the controversy last year of cancellation yes, cancellation no, and the list of casualties prior to the appointment ended up burying the last edition. The situation the virus did the rest.

This year everything seemed to point in a different direction. A different MWC, but a quote that It was going to be held given the current situation with the virus. There have already been several casualties for the fair for this 2021, and it seems that many manufacturers are thinking about the way in which they will be present at the fair.

In this sense, Samsung has announced that it will not be in person at the fair. The Korean giant will not demand its products this year at the Mobile World Congress, but it will do so virtually. A mixed proposal, more appropriate to the current citation.

Samsung will not have a physical presence at the Mobile World Congress in 2021

Image: David Ortiz.

The company points out that the reasons why it will not have a physical presence in the series are those that we all know: covid and health protection. However, Samsung continues to bet on the Mobile World Congress, albeit virtually:

“The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers is our number one priority, so we have made the decision not to exhibit in person at this year’s MWC.” Organization of the Mobile World Congresss

The 2021 edition of the Mobile World Congress passes its calendar from February to June. This year will be held between June 28 and July 1. It will undoubtedly be a very decaffeinated edition with big players from the industry off the event list.

Furthermore, with the reduction of the presence of giants like Samsung, one of the fair’s great allies and one of the highlights, limited to a virtual date, it will be one of the most decaffeinated dates on the scene.

Maximum if we take into account that the Mobile World Congress is one of the three great technology fairs in the world, along with the CES and the IFA in Berlin, both also at a minimum due to the pandemic.

