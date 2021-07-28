Samsung announces One UI 4 beta based on Android 12

Already with a few months of Android 12 beta available to developers, manufacturers began to develop their own interpretations of Android, among which is Samsung with your One UI.

The manufacturer announced that Android 12 beta is “coming soon” along with One UI 4.0, the new version of Samsung’s user interface for select users of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

The post details the Android 12 Beta version with the “new Galaxy interface” for the three variants of the Galaxy S21 (the regular, Plus and Ultra) either with carriers or unlocked, although unfortunately limited to users from South Korea.

How long it will take for One UI 4.0 to arrive in its stable version for all users is a mystery and will depend on the implementation of Samsung and how many bugs it has, but for reference, the beta of One UI 3.0 began at the end of October, the stable version arriving in mid-December.