Samsung announces new foldable ‘S’ shaped and roll-up displays

The new flexible OLED panel implements two hinges, one inside and one outside

The roll-up panel allows its dimensions to be expanded by sliding it horizontally

It has also announced a camera that works below the screen that allows you to enter designs without frames.

Samsung Display, Samsung’s specialized display unit, has announced four new screen formats it works on, including a flexible screen for mobile phones with two hinges and the shape of the letter ‘S’, as well as a roll-up panel also for telephones.

Samsung’s new display form factors are made of flexible OLED materials, and will be exhibited at Display Week 2021 (SID) that will take place from this Monday to May 21 in San José (United States), as the company has announced in a statement.

The ‘S’ shaped panel, for hybrid mobiles with tablet

Among the new designs of OLED screens stands out a new flexible OLED panel in the shape of an ‘S’, which implements two hinges -one inside and one outside-. Fully extended, the panel measures 7.2 inches and is intended for use in hybrid mobile phones with tablets.

Another new type of screen is a roll-up panel, which allows expanding the dimensions of the panel by sliding it horizontally while maintaining the shape of a ‘smartphone’, and is geared towards functions such as multitasking.

This screen format is similar to that of the rollable phone created by LG, Rollable, canceled before its launch due to the closure of LG’s mobile division, or the one that Oppo is also preparing.

17-inch folding screen

Likewise, Samsung has announced that it will also reveal at the San Diego exhibition a 17-inch folding screen, which when folded has a format similar to that of a 4: 3 tablet and which when unfolded is more like a monitor.

The fourth system announced by Samsung is a camera that works below the screen, which allows you to enter designs without frames and can work thanks to the use of a panel with a higher transmission of luminance than normal.

The South Korean company has shown this technology under the screen of a frameless laptop, placing the image sensor in the upper central part of the panel.