Apple was the first firm to fully delve into the finance sector with its Apple Card, a credit card offered to users of iPhone or iPad devices. Soon after, we learned that Google intended to launch your own card associated with Google Pay.

But the two American giants are not alone. Only a few weeks ago, Huawei announced the launch of its own card, the Huawei Card. And now it’s Samsung the one that just confirmed that, this very summer, will offer a debit card associated with Samsung Pay.

Samsung will try to gain strength in the fintech sector with its own debit card

As confirmed by the company in a post on its official news blog celebrating its fifth anniversary, the goal is make Samsung Pay a platform that allows users to manage their money, in addition to offering a way of mobile payments and obtaining rewards – in this sense, Samsung ensures that, since the launch of its rewards program, it has already distributed more than 13,000 million Samsung Rewards points.

For this, the first step of this long-term plan goes through launch a debit card from the financial company SoFi. Samsung refers to it as an “innovative debit card backed by a cash management account.”

“Samsung Pay is evolving to help you do even more. This summer, Samsung and its partner SoFi will bring a debit card and a cash management account to the Samsung Pay experience. ”

Since SoFi is not a bank as such, the money of the clients of this card will be managed by WSFS Financial Corporation, one of the largest financial companies in the United States, as well as being one of the oldest. Its main subsidiary is WSFS Bank, and it will be precisely this entity that this service will use to create bank account associated with the Samsung Pay debit card.

At the moment, neither Samsung nor SoFi have revealed more details about this service, which should be available sometime this coming summer. We also do not know what the conditions will be or in which regions they will be available.

Taking into account that, today, Samsung Pay is already one of the most versatile mobile payment platforms thanks to support for contactless payments through NFC and MST systems, and which also integrates its own rewards system and has a large community of users, having a debit card of your own It can appeal to an even bigger audience, and it can be an interesting move for the company.

Despite this, it is still curious how the main technology giants continue to bet on this type of classic payment methods, even more so in the middle of 2020, when the crisis caused by the new Coronavirus has triggered the use of mobile payments, and platforms such as Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay are are booming, even by those users who were still reluctant to this type of system.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: