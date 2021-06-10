Samsung Announces Industry’s Smallest 50MP Sensor

Samsung today announced a new photographic sensor for smartphones. The ISOCELL JN1 is the smallest in the industry with pixels of only 0.64 micrometers and a size of 1 / 2.76 inches. Despite its small size, it is capable of offering a resolution of 50 megapixels. This will allow the manufacture of slimmer phones with high performance cameras.

“Samsung’s advanced technologies have once again pushed the limits with the utmost precision to develop an image sensor with the smallest pixel size in the industry, but with powerful performance,” Duckhyun Chang said in the press release, vice president of Samsung’s sensors business unit.

The South Korean company indicates that it has managed to reduce the size of the sensor thanks to pixel binning technology, also known as “Pixel binning.” Namely, 12.5 megapixel 0.64 μm pixels are grouped together to form a large 1.28 μm pixel capable of delivering images up to 50 megapixels. Plus, thanks to ISOCELL 2.0 technology, images promise to be 16% brighter than the previous generation.

The Samsung JN1 is already in production

In addition, the new ISOCELL JN1 sensor, which is already being manufactured on a large scale, integrates other well-known Samsung technologies. Smart-ISO uses the Low ISO mode to improve results in bright environments. High ISO, meanwhile, improves performance in low-light environments. Both technologies allow to obtain mixed light configurations and, consequently, better results in HDR photographs.

Samsung says that this sensor will allow manufacturers to increase the photographic capacity of their devices easily. The ISOCELL JN1 (0.64 μm) not only improves resolution, but enables slimmer phone designs thanks to the size of the camera module has been reduced by 10% in relation to the 48MP (0.7 μm) sensor that the company also offers.

These features make the ISOCELL JN1 a good choice to take front and rear cameras to the next level. Samsung claims that it can be used both on wide angle, angle and telephoto sensors. Secondary cameras are typically 16MP due to space limitations, but these values ​​can be increased up to 50 MP with the ability to capture high-resolution video up to 4K.

