Samsung and LG work together for the iPhone 13

The production of OLED panels for the iPhone 13 has started this May at the Samsung and LG factories, Although each company will allocate this component to different models of the mobile phone family.

Apple will present its new iPhone 13 family at the end of the year And with it, he hopes not to repeat the supply problems of some of its components as happened last year with the iPhone 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the OLED panels for iPhone 13 devices began to be manufactured in May, thus a month ahead of the deadlines that were followed last year, as reported in The Elec.

Samsung Display would be responsible for 80 million units of OLED panels, which would be used in the two models with the most outstanding features of the iPhone 13 family, since they employ low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, capable of supporting a refresh rate of 20Hz .

For its part, LG Display would provide the OLED panels for the two lower phones of the iPhone 13 family, and would be responsible for the production of 30 million units of this component.

