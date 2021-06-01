Samsung and AMD will bring ‘ray tracing’ to mobiles with Exynos chips

The alliance between Samsung and AMD takes an important step forward. The American company has announced in Computex that will bring RDNA 2 technology from its products to the next generation of Exynos SoC that gives life to the smartphones of the South Korean corporation.

At the moment, details about this chip are scarce, although Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, did confirm that the joint work of both companies will allow the mobile chips of the Exynos family to offer functions such as Ray Tracing. (ray tracing) o Variable Rate Shading (VRS, or variable speed shading). “The next place you will find the RDNA 2 architecture will be in the high-performance mobile market,” said Lisa Su during the presentation.

The future Samsung mobiles, as a consequence, take a major step forward in GPU performance. At least the brand’s flagship models, which usually incorporate the most advanced components.

It is worth remembering that Samsung’s most advanced Exynos chip is the 2100, which was presented in January of this year and powers the Galaxy S21. This SoC incorporates an ARM Mali G-78 GPU.

Samsung to incorporate AMD’s RDNA 2 technology into Exynos chips

The new mobile graphics jointly developed between AMD and Samsung could debut next year in the successor to the Exynos 2100. If so, the Galaxy S22 would be the first phone to incorporate it.

Both Samsung and AMD are likely reveal more details about this new chip in the coming months. The South Korean company usually unveils its high-end Exynos SoCs at the end of the year or at the beginning of the next, so if the usual calendar remains in 2021, we will have to wait until then to know in depth the successor of the Exynos 2100 with a GPU. from AMD.

It will also be a matter of time before we can get to know in depth how Samsung plans to promote the arrival of features like VRS or Ray Tracing to its mobile devices. Without a doubt, that AMD cedes its RDNA 2 architecture to the development of future Exynos chips is an important bet and with the potential to make a lot of noise, especially compared to its competitors.

