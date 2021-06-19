Samsonova surprises Azarenka and will play the title against Bencic

Liudmila Samsonova is the unexpected guest in the finale of WTA 500 Belín. The young Russian woman surprised Victoria Azarenka, beating her in straight sets (6-4 and 6-2) to sneak into the final. In this, you will have to see faces with Belinda Bencic to fight for the title. The Swiss also won in two sets (7-5 and 6-4) in view of Alizé cornet, and is postulated as the favorite to lift the trophy in German lands. It will be the first confrontation between the Russian and the Swiss, who have never seen each other in an official match.