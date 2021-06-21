Samsonova debuts her record winning the WTA in Berlin

The Russian Liudmila Samsonova, from the qualifying phase and ranked 106th in the WTA rankings, rounded off her fantastic week with a win over the Swiss Belinda Bencic in the final of the Berlin tournament to win her first career title.

The 22-year-old Russian player had an overwhelming reaction to the Swiss tennis player, twelfth in the world, and won in three sets (1-6, 6-1 and 6-3), in one hour and 39 minutes of play.

Bencic’s experience, with four titles on her record and seven other finals, including this year in Adelaide, were not enough to destroy the enthusiasm and energy of Samsonova, who will be among the top 100 from next week of the world.

Samsonova, a regular in minor tournaments and qualifying rounds to compete in the main draws of WTA events, beat a player in the top twenty of the world rankings for the third time.

The Russian stopped the recovery attempt of Bencic, who was playing in Berlin the fourth final on grass of his career, and accelerated in the final section to tie his first professional success and win the title in the tournament.