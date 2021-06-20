Samsonova debuts her professional record with the Berlin title

The Russian tennis player Liudmila Samsonova was proclaimed champion of the WTA 500 Berlin 2021, by defeating the Swiss in the grand final Belinda Bencic by 1-6, 6-1 and 6-3 in one hour and 39 minutes of play, in a rather irregular match on the part of both players, where moments of good level alternated with other disastrous ones. Finally, the solidity and good work of Samsonova was key to the future of the game and thus released his professional record with this title. Fantastic week for the Russian player who breaks the barrier of the top 100 and is placed at number 63 in the ranking.