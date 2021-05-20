Sampson / Tello won the tender for Sosa vs. Melián (South American super bantamweight)

The fight for the South American super bantamweight title between the champion, Héctor Andrés “Maquinita” Sosa, from Buenos Aires, and his challenger Alberto “Impacto” Melián from Córdoba will be organized by Sampson Boxing and Tello Box, companies that won the auction held this Wednesday, May 19 in the Argentine Boxing Federation (FAB).

Sampson / Tello prevailed in the tender with an amount of 820,000 pesos, a figure with which they surpassed the other bidder, Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossián, with 535,000.

According to the current regulations, the winners of the auction have 45 days to carry out the fight and, as stated by Carlos Tello (son) “it will be fulfilled in a timely manner with the conclusion of the fight and we will do it as soon as possible, which we will inform in due time ”.

It will be the second defense of Sosa, a native of Junín (Buenos Aires), 25 years old and unbeaten 11-0-0 (7 KO). “Maquinita” won the title on January 18, 2020 by beating Ernesto Franzolini (today Argentine champion) on points and made the first defense on March 20 of this year, winning by the same way against Ckari Cani Mansilla. The man from Buenos Aires is second in the FAB ranking of 55,338 kg.

Melián, 31, twice Olympian (London 2012 and Rio 2016), was an Argentine division champion and has extensive experience in the AIBA world and professionally with five fights in the United States. His record on Orthodox rented ground is 9-2-0 (5 KO). It is first in the national ranking.

