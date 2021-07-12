Sampras: “I would never have thought that three guys would surpass me like this in less than 20 years”

The brand of Pete sampras As for Grand Slams won, it seemed insurmountable, but in just three decades the American has seen how his 14 titles were almost anecdotal if we compare it with what happened during the races of the Big 3. A total of 60 Grand Slam titles between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic that have amazed Pete himself, as revealed in the NY Times. “If someone had told me at the end of my career that in less than 20 years three guys were going to surpass me, I would not have believed it. I am in awe of this generation. They can sustain their best level for much longer than anyone and that is which makes it difficult for young people to get them out of there, “he said.