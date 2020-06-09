The title does not contradict that Pete Sampras it was not rowing in favor. We are talking about one of the great legends in the history of our sport, but one that also had a special relationship, productive and fruitful, in times of maximum tension or adversity. The coldness of Washington’s was especially helpful when it had to respond in times of pressure, as evidenced by the latest statistical report shared by ATP.

So begins the report, which notes that Pete Sampras, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer they are the only three players to average more than 40% wins after losing the first set in a best of three sets match. And it is that the champion with the best% of victories in Grand Slam finals (14-4), was also a very used type to overcome adverse partials in the short format, with a spectacular number of wins:

1. Pete Sampras = 41.33% (62/150)

2. Novak Djokovic = 41.30% (76/184)

3. Roger Federer = 40.17% (92/229)

‘Pistol’ Pete even had the ‘license’ to go back four finals, nothing more and less than before players like Agassi, Rafter or Henman:

– Miami ‘9, against Andre Agassi: 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

– Philadephia ’97, against Patrick Rafter: 5-7, 7-6, 6-3

– Atlanta ’98, against Jason Stoltenberg: 6-7, 6-3, 7-6

– Queen’s Club ’97, against Tim Henman: 6-7, 6-4, 7-6

However, the report not only focuses on the American, but compares it with its immediate persecutors, who could, precisely, go back in this particular ranking and get ahead of the huge Sampras.

Serbian Novak Djokovic has come back up to 76 games after losing the first set, including 42 games in a Masters 1000 tournament. For his part, Swiss Roger Federer has won 92 best-of-three-set games, including nine finals and 16 semi-finals, after losing the first set. Figures, also, sensational. The report concludes by reflecting and adding the following players, among which is Nadal (5th), Murray (6th), and Nishikori (7th).

4. Lleyton Hewitt = 39.6%

5. Rafael Nadal = 39.1%

6. Andy Murray = 38.7%

7. Kei Nishikori = 35.9%

8. Stefan Edberg = 35.6%

9. Boris Becker = 35.0%

10. Michael Stich = 34.6%

11. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga = 33.7%