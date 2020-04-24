A Gran N has been in the world of mobile phone applications for some time now, as evidenced by the large number of titles available today. However, there are also two applications, which allow us to manage parental control and also access some exclusive features of the titles of which we have a copy, respectively, but they are not the only ones, since Now in Japan a new app has been launched related to My Nintendo, which allows users to access various useful features, and now we can see how it works on video.

Video tour of the new My Nintendo app, available only in the land of the rising sun

They say that an image is worth a thousand words, and we can say that, in the world of video games, a video is much more useful. Thus, the GameXplain YouTube channel has published a video in which we can see how the new My Nintendo app works, which is currently only available to Japanese users of the hybrid console. Thus, this app allows us to watch videos directly through it, make purchases or even consult the game time we have invested in our favorite titles, among other things, making it a quite useful application.

See also

However, despite the usefulness that this My Nintendo application may have, there are many users who think that the Big N should group in a single app the three that we must have currently installed on mobile devices if we want to have access to all the features of Nintendo Switch Online and parental control. And to you, what do you think of this new application? Do you also think that all functions should be grouped into one?

Source

Related