A group of independent filmmakers decided to join and raise their voices through the #NuestroCineMX initiative, which aims to demonstrate that there are good national films, only that these sometimes do not have all the support for their production or distribution.

What they want is for the audience to know more national productions that were supported by Foprocine (Fund for Quality Film Production), dependent on the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (Imcine), an economic support that has existed since 1998 and thanks to which some 400 tapes.

Mexican cinema is seen little and nothing. Commercial theaters are normally closed for national filmmakers and their films.

According to Imcine’s 2019 yearbook, last year there were 341 million room attendees, of whom 35.2 watched national films.

Likewise, the document indicates that of the 454 premieres in commercial theaters, 101 were national. Of these, 45 percent was shown on 10 screens or less, and 29 movies were distributed on digital platforms.

Added to this is the idea of ​​the federal government and the Morena legislators to unify Foprocine and Fidecine (Fund for Investment and Encouragement of Cinema), which has caused much fear among the filmmakers.

Given the lack of public access to films produced and directed by national filmmakers, #NuestroCineMx, made up of Ludovic Bonleux, Bruno Santamaría, Gabriela Domínguez Ruvalcaba and Natalia Bruschtein Erenberg, performs an online exhibition of the best done with the support of Foprocine.

Created in 1998, this trust supported more than 400 films, “many of them debut and documentary operas”, and allowed, until now, thousands of workers related to the seventh art to build a plural view of Mexican reality.

The exhibition began yesterday with the exhibition of La Ley de Herod, by Luis Estrada, and Flor en otomí, by Luisa Riley. Both were presented on the collective’s Facebook or Twitter, as well as on FilminLatino https://www.filminlatino.mx/, said Natalia Bruschtein Erenberg.

The little access that the Mexican public has to the films produced and directed in the country is related to the fact that the exhibitors belittle people, thinking that they only want to see entertainment movies, the filmmaker said in an interview with La Jornada.

There is good entertainment cinema, but since there are not so many people who go to see movies that make you think, reflect and connect with your environment, the duopoly (which manages the movie chains) does not want to show them, added the director of Suspended Time.

Cinema that is not commercial is completely displaced. If you do not have the financial support or the contacts so that these films can be presented in theaters, you are relegated to the fact that the National Cinema and independent cinemas program the Mexican films, said the also director of the documentary Finding Victor.

Strong and controversial issues

The films chosen by the organizers of the #NuestroCineMx collective refer to the importance of addressing strong and controversial issues. “Herod’s law caused a lot of noise at the time and Flor en otomí is a complaint film,” he said.

The curatorship was based on two objectives: the first, that they be tapes produced by Foprocine; the second, that there is weekly gender parity in the exhibition, because when making the selection of the films they realized that there are many made by women who do not know each other, he said.

The exhibition will run until September with the presentation of two films every Sunday on the platforms indicated. In addition to the films mentioned, they will be exhibited for free En el hoyo, by Juan Carlos Rulfo; Perfume of violets, by Maryse Sistach, and Morir de pie, by Jacaranda Correa, Bruschtein Erenberg concluded.