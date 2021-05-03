Sampdoria is strong at home and manages to beat AS Roma (2-0)

05/02/2021 at 10:49 PM CEST

The Rome failed to bend the Sampdoria, who won 2-0 during the match held this Sunday in the Luigi ferraris. The Sampdoria faced the duel with the intention of recovering his score in the classification after losing the last game against Sassuolo by a score of 1-0. On the part of the visiting team, the AS Roma lost by a result of 3-2 in the previous match against the Cagliari. After the result obtained, the Genoese team is ninth at the end of the match, while the Rome is seventh.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the local team, who released the light through a goal from Adrien silva, ending the first half with the result of 1-0.

In the second period luck came for the Sampdoria, which increased its advantage with a bit of Jakub Jankto in minute 65, thus closing the confrontation with a final score of 2-0.

The coach of the Sampdoria gave entrance to Gaston Ramirez, Keita balde, Antonio Candreva Y Albin ekdal for Valerio Verre, Manolo gabbiadini, Mikkel damsgaard Y Adrien silva, while the Rome gave the green light to Roger Ibanez, Javier Pastore, Rick karsdorp Y Ebrima darboe, which came to replace Marash Kumbulla, Borja Mayoral, Davide santon Y Gonzalo villar.

In the match there were a total of three yellow cards only for the Roman team. Specifically, the referee showed three yellow cards to Marash Kumbulla, Bryan cristante Y Gianluca mancini.

With 45 points, the Sampdoria from Claudio Ranieri was ranked ninth in the general table at the end of the game, while the team led by Paulo fonseca it was placed in seventh place with 55 points.

On the next day the Sampdoria will play against him Inter away from home and AS Roma will play his match against him Crotone at home.

Data sheetSampdoria:Daniel Fuzato, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Davide Santon, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Bruno Peres, Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Borja MayoralAS Roma:Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello, Jakub Jankto, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini and Valerio VerreStadium:Luigi ferrarisGoals:Adrien Silva (1-0, min. 45) and Jakub Jankto (2-0, min. 65)