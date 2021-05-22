Sampdoria host Parma on the final matchday

05/21/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 8:45 p.m. it will take place at the Luigi ferraris the duel that closes the participation in Serie A of the Sampdoria and the Parma which corresponds to the thirty-eighth and last day of Serie A.

The Sampdoria He is looking forward to the thirty-eighth matchday after winning out of his field by a score of 0-1 at Udinese in the Dacia Arena, with a bit of Fabio Quagliarella. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 14 of the 37 matches played to date, with a streak of 49 goals for and 54 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Parma could not cope with the Sassuolo in their last match (1-3), so they will look for a win against the Sampdoria to set the course in the tournament. Of the 37 games he has played this season in Serie A, the Parma He has won three of them and accumulates a figure of 80 conceded goals compared to 39 in favor.

As a local, the Sampdoria He has eight victories, seven defeats and three draws in 18 games played in his stadium, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him Parma, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are disputed in the Luigi ferraris. At the exits, the Parma they have lost 11 times and drawn six times in their 18 games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away games.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Luigi ferraris, obtaining as a result eight victories, five defeats and five draws in favor of the Sampdoria. The last confrontation between the Sampdoria and the Parma This tournament was held in January 2021 and ended with a score of 0-2 for the locals.

In reference to the situation of both teams in the Serie A qualifying table, we can see that the home team has an advantage of 29 points with respect to the Parma. The locals come to the meeting in ninth position and with 49 points in the locker. For their part, the visitors have 20 points and occupy the twentieth position in the competition.