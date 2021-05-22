Sampdoria adds three points after thrashing Parma at home (3-0)

05/22/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The Sampdoria beat 3-0 at Parma this Saturday on the last day of Serie A, ending his time in the competition with a victory. The Sampdoria arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against Udinese. On the part of the visiting team, the Parma he was defeated by 1-3 in the last game he played against Sassuolo and accumulated eight consecutive defeats in the competition. After the match, the locals were placed in ninth place after the match, while the visitors remained in twentieth position at the end of the match.

The meeting started in a favorable way for the Genoese team, which kicked off at the Luigi ferraris with a goal from Fabio Quagliarella in minute 20. He added the Sampdoria, which increased the score thanks to a bit of Omar colley just before the final whistle, specifically at 44, thus closing the first half with the score of 2-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, which increased its scoring count with respect to its opponent with a goal of Manolo gabbiadini at 64 minutes, concluding the match with a final score of 3-0.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Sampdoria who entered the game were Valerio Verre, Adrien silva, Basque Regini, Kristoffer Askildsen Y Ernesto Torregrossa replacing Manolo gabbiadini, Albin ekdal, Alex Ferrari, Antonio Candreva Y Fabio Quagliarella, while changes in the Parma They were Vasilios Zagaritis, Graziano pelle, Simon Sohm, Botond Balogh Y Chaka traore, who entered to supply Lautaro Valenti, Gervinho, Gaston brugman, Vincent Laurini Y Maxime Busi.

The match referee showed two yellow cards. Of the two teams, Mehdi Leris of the local team and Mattia bani The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

The Sampdoria occupied the ninth place in the qualifying table with 52 points after the dispute of this duel on the last day of Serie A, while the Parma it was placed in twentieth position with 20 points, in relegation place to Second Division.

