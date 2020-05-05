Samir Nasri was happy at Sevilla. He dazzled with his football especially in the first round of the 2016/17 season, just before he saw himself back in a doping episode that he remembers with a very bad taste in his mouth. The Frenchman, now a player of the Anderlecht, He has given an interview through an Instagram direct and has been honest about his time at the club in Seville.

«I had a friendly relationship with Sampaoli. He was a friend, not a coach. And with Juanma Lillo it was a relationship of father and son. It gave me chills to hear Samapoli’s speeches in the locker room and I did not understand Spanish! Sampaoli loved me so much that he told me: ‘Come to our team, you can drink, go out in a disco, do whatever you want and I will cover you in front of the club. I just ask you to perform on the field every weekend. ’ In fact, if I wanted to go see my family on a weekend that I didn’t have to play Sampaoli, he would tell me that he would take care of the dog for me, “says Nasri.

His trip to Los Angeles changed everything

It is not usual for a coach to treat one of his players that way in the current times when footballers take maximum care to enhance their football. However, Sampaoli wanted to keep the Frenchman happy so that he could bring out his magic on the pitch in games. The season started very well for Nasri, but the trip to Los Angeles and the doping issue changed everything.

«From that moment, it was all over, I didn’t want to play anymore. I felt bad, I had to go back to Seville, take a plane, a doctor gives me a vitamin treatment. A girl from the medical center took a photo of me and from there they opened an investigation. The Sevilla doctor called me and they tell me they want to sanction me for two years. When I return to Seville I don’t want to play anymore. We speak to lawyers. I am frustrated, I am not the same. I put on a lot of movies, I don’t have the head to play soccer, I started going out, having physical problems. I was there, but my head wasn’t there, “admits Nasri.