French footballer Samir Nasri recalled that Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, whom he considers more “a friend” than his coach, convinced him to go to Sevilla CF, assuring that he would cover him before the club if he decided to “drink or go to clubs”, provided he played “well” on the weekend.

05/06/2020

Act at 10:14

CEST

Europa Press

“Sampaoli loved me so much that he said: ‘Come to our team; You can drink, go to discos, do whatever you want, I’ll cover your back. All I’m asking is that you play well on the field over the weekend, ‘”he said in an Instagram live with journalist Walid Acherchour.

Thus, the current Belgian Anderlecht player acknowledged that he had “a friendly relationship” with Sampaoli. “He was a friend more than a coach,” he said. “In fact, if I wanted to go see my family on a weekend that I didn’t have to play, Sampaoli would tell me that he would take care of the dog for me,” he said with a laugh.

On the other hand, Nasri recalled the 18-month sanction imposed by UEFA for violating anti-doping regulations, when he underwent intravenous treatment at a clinic in Los Angeles (United States). “What happened in Los Angeles ruined my season,” he said. “It was legal, it was a vitamin injection and I had a prescription, but the clinic injected me with a larger amount than I expected,” he stressed.

“I was devastated, because I thought I was going to be penalized for two years. I didn’t want to play any more, I even told Sampaoli to leave me out, but he always wanted me to play. I was lost and angry with everything, football was over for me “he finished.

